Quincy police investigate stabbing

Police say a man was stabbed at a home on Quincy's north side at 5:56 a.m. on Thursday.



Police on scene Thursday morning said the man was stabbed inside the home at 910 N. 3rd Street.



Officers said the stabbing started with an altercation and they have taken a few people into custody for questioning.

The victim was taken to the hospital, his condition is unknown. Police stated that the victim was in the operating room as of 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police are not releasing the victim's identity at this time.



The home was blocked off and police were still at the home at 8 a.m. Thursday. Detectives said they would remain on scene for a few more hours. Traffic on Third Street was not blocked off.

