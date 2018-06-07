Quincy police investigate stabbing - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy police investigate stabbing

Posted:
House at 910 N. 3rd blocked off House at 910 N. 3rd blocked off
House at 910 N. 3rd blocked off House at 910 N. 3rd blocked off
Detectives stand outside house Thursday morning Detectives stand outside house Thursday morning
Crime scene tape surrounds house Crime scene tape surrounds house
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Police say a man was stabbed at a home on Quincy's north side at 5:56 a.m. on Thursday.

Police on scene Thursday morning said the man was stabbed inside the home at 910 N. 3rd Street. 

Officers said the stabbing started with an altercation and they have taken a few people into custody for questioning.

The victim was taken to the hospital, his condition is unknown. Police stated that the victim was in the operating room as of 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police are not releasing the victim's identity at this time.

The home was blocked off and police were still at the home at 8 a.m. Thursday.  Detectives said they would remain on scene for a few more hours. Traffic on Third Street was not blocked off.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.