QPD officer cleared in officer-involved shooting

The Illinois State Police have released their report in the officer involved shooting that happened in Quincy on May 14.

After reviewing those reports, the Adams' County State's Attorney Gary Farha has determined that the officer's actions were justified and that no criminal actions will occur.

Farha stated that the witness statements and the physical evidence both show that the officer made a reasonable rational and appropriate choice to use deadly force in this circumstance. He stated the officer was confronted by a suspect who pointed a weapon at him and in that split second, it would be impossible for any person to make the determination that the weapon in question was not a firearm.



Farha said during a news conference Thursday morning that the report took more time than he thought due to several investigations involving state police at the same time.



Farha also said that a toxicology report on Rollie Davis, Sr. found methamphetamine and other legal and illegal substances.



Farha said the county is waiting on certification from the state for its mental health court program. He said he believed Davis could have benefited from such program and the fatal incident possibly avoided.



Quincy Chief of Police, Robert Copley released a statement Thursday stating that "given the results of our internal review and the decision of the Adams County State’s Attorney regarding the criminal investigation, Officer Steve Bangert is cleared of any wrongdoing and will be released to full duty immediately."

Copley on Thursday morning released more details on the events that led up to the deadly officer-involved shooting.

Copley said Bangert observed Davis on May 14 acting suspicious at the electric meter near the tennis courts at 11th and Jackson. The officer stopped his vehicle, and Bangert and Davis approached each other. Copley said Davis also gave Bangert what turned out to be a false name.



Copley said Davis reached into his back pocket and pointed at Banger what Farha later identified as a pellet gun that very closely resembled a firearm. Bangert shot Davis five times.



Copley said the incident was not caught on officer dash cam video. He said Bangert's emergency lights were not activated, so the dash cam was not on at the time of the incident.



Bangert, a 16-year veteran of the Quincy Police Department, had been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation was concluded.

RELATED:

Shooting prompts discussion regarding police & community relations

Investigators: Suspect shot by QPD officer did not have a firearm, but had a weapon

Photo of weapon released in Quincy officer-involved shooting

Preliminary autopsy report released in officer-involved shooting

Officer-involved shooting investigation moves forward

Investigation into QPD officer-involved shooting continues