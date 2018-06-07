Frank Healy is a Multimedia Journalist for WGEM News. He joined the team in 2018 after graduating from Columbia College Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism.

He grew up in Kansas, about 25 minutes outside of Kansas City, on a small farm with eight chickens, three horses, two goats, two geese, and several ducks.

In Frank's time at school, he interned at WDAF Fox 4 in Kansas City, Missouri, and WCIU The U in Chicago on their morning show, 'The Jam'.

Frank is excited to explore the rich history of the Tri-States. Outside of work, he is passionate about technology, film, and costume design.

You can email story ideas to Frank at fhealy@wgem.com.