Brew Skies Music Festival gets underway Friday

Brew Skies Music Festival has expanded to a two day event this year after high attendance in 2017.

The Brew Skies Music Festival gets underway in America's Hometown on Friday night.

Organizers expanded the music festival and beer tasting event at the Mark Twain Campground to a second day this year based on its high attendance last year.

All of the proceeds from Brew Skies will benefit the Hannibal Nutrition Center, who plans to use the money to fund programs for senior citizens in the community.

Last year's inaugural event raised more than $14,000, and organizers have a goal to raise $25,000 this year.

