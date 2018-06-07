Pittsfield man accused of strangling woman makes first court appearance

Sampley being put in a sheriff's vehicle to be transported

A Pittsfield, Illinois, man who allegedly strangled a woman made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Court documents allege David Sampley, 63, strangled and shoved a sock down the throat of Sharon Welch, 61, Monday at their home in Pittsfield, Illinois.

Sampley appeared in the Pike County Courthouse in Pittsfield on Thursday in what was a very emotional and tense courtroom.

During the proceedings, Sampley had multiple outbursts and looked over towards the family of Sharon Welch multiple times.

At one point, Welch’s brother, Jackie Hill, overcome with emotion, stormed out of the courtroom after Sampley looked over at him.

"You want justice and you want it now. He don't deserve to live not after her being compassionate to him all of those years and taking care of him after he broke his back and everything. She didn't deserve this." said Hill.

Sampley was not cooperative with the judge. He did not give straight answers and continuously tried to talk about the facts of the case. His defense attorney had to quiet him multiple times.

The Pike County State's Attorney stated first degree murder charges could also be filed.

"We are going to make sure we prosecute it to the fullest extent of all of the options we have available because it's an extremely serious case that deserves that level of investment." said Zack Boren.

Bail for Sampley was set at $2 million. His next appearance was scheduled for June 22 at 2:30 p.m.

