Dietitians offer summer food safety tips

Dietitians also advise you should bring something with you to clean your hands before you eat.

Dietitians said use plenty of ice to help keep cold food below 41 degrees.

Packing lunch for a picnic or for any outdoor activity? Local dietitians have food safety tips to help make sure you and your family does not become sick.

Dietitian Katie Foster said you should avoid packing mayonnaise-based foods. Foster says use plenty of ice and add more when it melts. She said double bagging your ice will help keep it from melting and to prevent foodborne illness you should keep your cold food below 41 degrees.



"Bacteria grows the fastest between 70 and 125, so you really want to be sure to avoid your food getting into that temperature," Foster said.

Foster said if your food does not taste normal, do not eat it.

If you think you have eaten spoiled food and become sick, see your doctor or go the emergency room as soon as possible.

