Police warn to protect pets from the heat

QPD said to contact them if you believe an animal is danger.

Leaving your pets outside without the proper care, especially in extreme temperature conditions could cost you fines and possibly have your pet taken away from you.

To keep your pets safe during the summer heat the Quincy Police Department says If you leave your pets outdoors. they must have access to adequate shelter and shade to get out of the heat and have food and most importantly water.

Sgt. Adams Yates of the Quincy Police Department said "we try to make contact at the residents and get the issue rectified. Our animal control officer will normally then do follow up visits at the residents to make sure that the animals continue to be cared for. If it continues to be a problem ultimately we could end up taking the dog into our custody."

Yates also warns to not leave your pets inside your car. "If you cannot take them inside with you, leave them at home," Yates says. "If you believe an animal is in a dangerous situation, call the non-emergeny number."

The Quincy Police non-emergency number is 222-9360.