Chamber seeks nominations for business hall of fame

The Quincy Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Class of 2019 Business Hall of Fame.

The chamber said they are looking for people who are innovative in their industry and are active community members.

Hall of Fame inductees will be invited to a dinner next January and will be presented with a plaque to go on the hall of fame wall at the Oakley-Lindsay center.

"It could be the owner, it could be the manager, it could be just an employee who works there and is a great leader in the business but also somebody who is really well known in the community for doing a lot of volunteer work and using their time and talent to make the community a better place," said Alta King who is with the chamber.

Nominations are due June 29. You can fill one out by clicking here.