Vermont street repairs extended

Crews originally were working to replace the water main below the street

The street is currently closed between 5th and 7th streets

Vermont street will be closed until the end of June

Construction on Vermont street near the new Adams County Jail is taking longer than expected.

Crews are replacing a water main below Vermont street and making other street repairs.

Work originally began on May 7 and was expected to be completed by May 21.

But officials say more repairs were needed to Vermont street.

"Rather than close the street down again to just do curb and gutter work on the north side of Vermont, we'd rather not shut it down twice, we're doing that now." said Sid Wilson who is overseeing parts of the jail project.

Wilson now expects repairs to be done by the end of June.