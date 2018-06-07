Vermont street repairs extended - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Vermont street repairs extended

By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Construction on Vermont street near the new Adams County Jail is taking longer than expected.

Crews are replacing a water main below Vermont street and making other street repairs.

Work originally began on May 7 and was expected to be completed by May 21.

But officials say more repairs were needed to Vermont street.

"Rather than close the street down again to just do curb and gutter work on the north side of Vermont, we'd rather not shut it down twice, we're doing that now." said Sid Wilson who is overseeing parts of the jail project.

Wilson now expects repairs to be done by the end of June.

