Major Makeover: Highland set to break ground on football, track facility

LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) -- Highland High School has quickly turned from bidding students a farewell for the summer into a construction zone, and for good reason.



The parking lot is being paved in front of the high school and in a few months the football and track facility will look a lot different.



Ground will be broken Friday on the installation of field turf on the football field and an eight lane all-weather track.



Officials are also deeming it an outdoor classroom with the ability to host events like band contests.



According to Lewis County C-1 Schools superintendent John French, the $1.5 million project is not an additional cost for taxpayers.



"I would say a big thing for people to remember is that's being done with capital project money, money that can't be used for operating expenses - raises for teachers, computers, supplies, or things like that," French said.



"We're dealing with different pots of money, and this is a way that we can do some pretty substantial improvements, for not only the students and the teachers, but the community as well."



Highland will become the third member of the Clarence Cannon Conference to upgrade its football and track facility, joining Monroe City and Clark County.



Athletic director Ben Buening is confident community members will be thrilled with the final product.



"One of the things when we went and visited Clark County, and talking to the folks at Monroe City, they had naysayers when they put their projects together, and after the projects were done, those naysayers became believers," Buening indicated.



"It's been a great thing for both of those communities and I expect it'll mean great things for this community."



The upgrades are expected to be completed at some point this fall and potentially in time for the football team's home opener.