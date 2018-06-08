Thursday's Area Scores - June 7 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - June 7

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Jacob Jones had an RBI triple in Keokuk's loss to Fairfield in the opening game of a doubleheader. Jacob Jones had an RBI triple in Keokuk's loss to Fairfield in the opening game of a doubleheader.

**High School Softball**

Fairfield: 1
Keokuk: 0
(Game 1)

Fairfield: 2
Keokuk: 4
(Game 2)

Central Lee: 0
Highland (Riverside): 2
Anna Krehbiel: 2 hits


**High School Baseball**

Fairfield: 10
Keokuk: 2
(Game 1)
Jacob Jones: RBI triple

Fairfield: 4
Keokuk: 2
(Game 2)
Bryce Miller: 2-2, RBI

Central Lee: 1
Highland (Riverside): 2
Sam Hirner: RBI


**American Legion Baseball**

Hannibal: 4
Quincy: 14


**Prospect League Baseball**

Hannibal: 3
Chillicothe: 7
Josh Lane: 2-4, RBI
Hoots: (3-6)

