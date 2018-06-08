Thursday's Area Scores - June 7

**High School Softball**
Fairfield: 1
Keokuk: 0
(Game 1)
Fairfield: 2
Keokuk: 4
(Game 2)
Central Lee: 0
Highland (Riverside): 2
Anna Krehbiel: 2 hits
**High School Baseball**
Fairfield: 10
Keokuk: 2
(Game 1)
Jacob Jones: RBI triple
Fairfield: 4
Keokuk: 2
(Game 2)
Bryce Miller: 2-2, RBI
Central Lee: 1
Highland (Riverside): 2
Sam Hirner: RBI
**American Legion Baseball**
Hannibal: 4
Quincy: 14
**Prospect League Baseball**
Hannibal: 3
Chillicothe: 7
Josh Lane: 2-4, RBI
Hoots: (3-6)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.