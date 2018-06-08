John Wood lands former Knox County standout Talton

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- John Wood men's basketball coach Brad Hoyt continues to land some of the area's top talent even if it took a year away from the sport for one former area standout to return to the game.



Knox County alum Noah Talton is the newest member of the Blazers after redshirting with the Truman State football program this past year.



Talton capped off his high school career leading the Eagles in scoring and rebounding during the 2016-17 season.



He averaged nearly 18 points and 6.5 rebounds a game while finishing second team in assists and third in steals.



He joins Clark County's Chandler Bevans and QU transfer Justin Bottorff in this year's recruiting class.