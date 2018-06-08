Wayland, Missouri man dies following crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a Wayland, Missouri man has died following a crash in Clark County.

According to the crash report, Jerry Kinkeade, 40, was on US 136 outside of Wayland, Missouri when he drove over the center line and struck another car driven by a Kahoka woman head-on just after 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Kinkeade was later pronounced dead at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk. The woman only had minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing a seat belt.