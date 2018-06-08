Blues in the District kicks off

The 21st season of Blue in the District kicks off Friday night in downtown Quincy's Washington Park.



The opening act scheduled to perform is The Coyote Bill Boogie Band.

"It's a great night to come out with your family and friends and enjoy a beautiful night in Washington Park," The District Executive Director Bruce Guthrie said.

The event runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Blues in the District events are held on the second and fourth Friday of the month throughout the summer.

The free summertime concert series features live music, activities for kids, and a raffle.



Raffle ticket will be sold for $10 each or three for $20 during each Blues in the District event. One person will win $250 in District dollars each night. On August 24, someone will win $5000 cash. One you buy a ticket you are entered to win for the remainder of the season.