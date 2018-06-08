Two women arrested for drugs in Lee County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Two women arrested for drugs in Lee County

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of two Lee County residents on Felony and Misdemeanor Charges.

Commander Jay Whitaker stated Tiffany Pennington, 27, of Fort Madison, was arrested on June 7 at her residence on felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

Pennington was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in excess of five grams within 1000 feet of a park, a class B felony with an enhancement and a drug tax stamp violation. Also the following misdemeanor charges: child endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.  If convicted, Pennington faces up to 41 years in a state correctional facility.

The arrest of Pennington stems from the Fort Madison police department investigating the welfare of children. During the investigation, items to support the charges were discovered, according to Whitaker.

Whitaker also stated that in an unrelated case Joni Kite, 38 of Keokuk, Iowa, was also arrested on June 7. Kite was charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense, a class C felony with enhancements. If convicted, Kite faces up to 60 years in a state correctional facility. Kite also had a pending probation violation warrant.

The Lee County Attorney’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Keokuk Police Department, and the Fort Madison Police Department, assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

