Two women arrested for drugs in Lee County

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of two Lee County residents on Felony and Misdemeanor Charges.More >>
A Pittsfield, Illinois, man who allegedly strangled a woman made his first court appearance on Thursday.More >>
The Illinois State Police have released their report in the officer involved shooting that happened in Quincy on May 14.More >>
A pretrial hearing for the Murder trial of Antonio Sanchez took place Tuesday at the Hancock County Courthouse in Carthage, Illinois.More >>
Residents in Pittsfield, Illinois, reacted Tuesday following a domestic dispute Monday night that resulted in the death of a Pittsfield woman.More >>
McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout has reported the arrest of a Bushnell, Illinois, manMore >>
The Marion County Sheriffs Office has completed a review of jail policies after two inmates committed suicide last month, and changes are coming because of it.More >>
The Monroe City Police Department released the name of the male suspect involved in a police chase with a stolen vehicle on Sunday.More >>
Adams County Sherrif Brian VonderHaar has reported the arrest on Thursday of a man and a juvenile in Fowler, Illinois in a stolen credit card investigation.More >>
Authorities say a Meredosia, Illinois, man who was arrested as part of a homicide investigation made his first court appearance Wednesday.More >>
