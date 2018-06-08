Champ Clark Bridge set to close for annual inspection

MoDOT is scheduled to temporarily close the Missouri Route 54 Champ Clark Bridge in Louisiana for its annual inspection. The daytime closures will be June 11-15 and June 18-22 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Drivers must use alternate routes during the closures.

MoDOT Resident Engineer Brandi Baldwin tells WGEM they will use the closure to do maintenance repairs on the deck and patching certain areas on the bridge.

Communications Manager Marisa Ellison urges drivers to use caution while passing through work zones.

"We have to make sure not only our drivers are safe, which is why we set our work zones up the way we do, but we also have to make sure our workers are safe, we want them to go home safe every night to their families," Ellison said.

Crews are working on the new bridge right next to the Champ Clark Bridge, Ellison says they expect it to be complete by fall 2019.

Drivers are encouraged to check the online MoDOT map here for daily for new work zones. MoDOT also offers e-update messages sent directly to your email when roadwork is scheduled.

For more information call MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636).



