Train derails in Clark County, Missouri, south of Medill

A BNSF freight train has derailed in Clark County, Missouri, south of Medill.
The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Friday one mile south of Highway 136.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the following Tweet at 3:04 p.m. on Friday.
Troopers and emergency personnel are on scene of a train derailment near US 136 south of Medill. A gravel road is blocked but the highway is open. No one was injured. Hazardous material was not involved in the incident. Please avoid the area for the workers safety. pic.twitter.com/TDcu6pgf72— MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) June 8, 2018
BNSF spokesperson Andy Williams said six cars carrying multiple containers on a stacked train derailed but it's unclear why.
The train was not blocking Highway 136, but was blocking a gravel road.
Seargent Brown estimated that it would be a "lengthy cleanup" and Williams said crews would work through the night to clear the tracks, if necessary. He wasn't sure when the tracks would reopen.
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.