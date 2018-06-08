Train derails in Clark County, Missouri, south of Medill - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Train derails in Clark County, Missouri, south of Medill

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A BNSF freight train has derailed in Clark County, Missouri, south of  Medill.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Friday one mile south of Highway 136. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the following Tweet at 3:04 p.m. on Friday.

BNSF spokesperson Andy Williams said six cars carrying multiple containers on a stacked train derailed but it's unclear why. 

The train was not blocking Highway 136, but was blocking a gravel road.

Seargent Brown estimated that it would be a "lengthy cleanup" and Williams said crews would work through the night to clear the tracks, if necessary. He wasn't sure when the tracks would reopen.

