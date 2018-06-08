Train derails in Clark County, Missouri, south of Medill

A BNSF freight train has derailed in Clark County, Missouri, south of Medill.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Friday one mile south of Highway 136.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the following Tweet at 3:04 p.m. on Friday.

Troopers and emergency personnel are on scene of a train derailment near US 136 south of Medill. A gravel road is blocked but the highway is open. No one was injured. Hazardous material was not involved in the incident. Please avoid the area for the workers safety. pic.twitter.com/TDcu6pgf72 — MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) June 8, 2018

BNSF spokesperson Andy Williams said six cars carrying multiple containers on a stacked train derailed but it's unclear why.

The train was not blocking Highway 136, but was blocking a gravel road.

Seargent Brown estimated that it would be a "lengthy cleanup" and Williams said crews would work through the night to clear the tracks, if necessary. He wasn't sure when the tracks would reopen.