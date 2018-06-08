Felony invasion of privacy charge will not be refiled against Greitens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Special prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Friday that she will not refile a felony invasion of privacy charge against Greitens. Baker says an investigation by her office found no corroborating evidence.

Greitens was indicted by a St. Louis grand jury for allegedly taking an unauthorized photo of a partially-nude woman during an extramarital affair in 2015. St.

Louis prosecutors dropped the charge last month and Baker was appointed to consider whether it should be refiled.

Greitens resigned last week the Legislature was meeting in special session to consider the possibility of impeachment.