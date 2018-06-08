Child hit by car at Quincy intersection

A close call has police reminding drivers to keep an eye out for kids on summer break.



While walking across the street at 8th and Elm in Quincy, a child was hit by a car in a low speed collision and officers say it could've been much worse.



"It's summertime, the kids are gonna be out running around and playing. a lot of times the only thing that's on their mind is need to get to wherever I'm going," said Officer Erin Dusch with the Quincy Police Department. "They're in a rush and they're excited so sometimes they don't pay attention to what's going on either."



No one was seriously hurt in the accident.