Blues in the District concert series gets underway

Visitors at Blues in the District in Quincy's Washington Park

The 21st season of Blues in the District is officially underway.

The concert in Quincy's Washington Park ran from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

Hundreds of people came out to spend time with friends and family and listen to the Coyote Bill Boogie Band.

Concert goers say this is a longstanding tradition in the Gem City.

"It's the Blues and it's never too hot for the Blues. This is going to be the coolest Blues all year probably."

"You never have to worry about whether you have kids or anything because the people are great."

Blues in the District events are held on the second and fourth Friday of the month throughout the summer.

