Friday Sports Extra - June 8

**High School Track and Field**
(Illinois vs. Missouri All-Star Meet)
-- Illinois boys and Missouri girls win team titles
New Meet Records:
Connor Artman LJ - 24-2
Lauren Glick LJ - 17-6
Maurice Silas TJ 40-1.75
Kate Vogler TJ 32-9
Andy Bird SP 53-6
Hannah Mitchell Disc 127-9
4x1 - IL Artman, Buckner, Grawe, Rochelle 42.66
Jacob Bryan 800 2:06.47
Megan Adams 800 2:30.75
Connor Artman 110H 14.69
Basile Buckner 100 10.91
Makayla Dickerson 100 12.94
Dalton Ellingboe 1600 4:45.66
IL 4x4 - Grawe, Artman, Bryan, Gwartney 3:35.34
**High School Softball**
Central Lee: 8
Center Point-Urbana: 5
Makenna Hall: 2 hits, RBI
Central Lee: 1
Cedar Rapids Prairie: 7
Daly Brisby: RBI
**Prospect League Baseball**
Kokomo: 3
Quincy: 9
Francisco Rodriguez: 3-4, Grand slam
Gems: (5-4) - snap 4-game losing streak
Hannibal: 4
Terre Haute: 5
Jordan Humphries: 3-run HR
Hoots: (3-7)
