Hannibal man arrested for a drive-by shooting at apartment complex

Hannibal police made an arrest after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex Friday.

In a probable cause statement, police said officers responded to a fight involving several males reported at 100 Chloe Place, Chloe Place Apartments.

Police said witnesses reported several gun shots fired in the area from a truck.

After interviewing multiple residents, police said Ethan Williams told them that a group of people came to fight him.

Williams told police that James Tobias pointed a hand gun at him and as he left, shots were fired from a window of the truck.

The probable cause statement said, witnesses reported numerous children in the area as shots were fired but no one was injured.

Police said six .40 caliber spent shell casings were located in the parking lot.

Tobias later admitted to police to firing seven rounds and told police that Williams broke into his apartment twice in the past and that's why he went there to fight.

He told police that he fired shots in the air to make a statement.

Hours later, police executed a search warrant at Tobias' residence and found several drugs and items related to drug sales.

According to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton, police also found several other guns, including an AK-47 style rifle, AR-15s, shotguns, and pistols.

More than $25,000 of cash was also recovered.

“My office is taking the matter very seriously and will seek, in addition to criminal prosecution of the defendant, also forfeiture of the over $25,000 cash allegedly recovered from the scene," Clayton said. "This money would directly benefit our local schools.”

Tobias has been placed in Marion County Jail and is awaiting bond.