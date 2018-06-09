Breaking birds for freedom raises money for honor flight - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Breaking birds for freedom raises money for honor flight

By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Breaking Birds for Freedom Fundraiser
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Organizers raised money for veterans to take the honor flight in the future Saturday.

The Breaking Birds for Freedom fundraiser saw dozens of people come to the Quincy Gun Club to shoot competitively while raising money.

Organizers said last year's fundraiser brought in more than $2,000 for the honor flight and they hoped to raise even more this year.

"It's kinda a way for us to give back and I know it's a little bitty way but some of them saw such tragedy and lost good friends. It's just really important." said Deann Turner.

The next Great River Honor Flight which will be the 49th, will take place this fall.

