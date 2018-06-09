Kids Get their Hands Dirty at the Big Dirt Dig

Youngsters in Hannibal Saturday got messy at the Big Dirt Dig.

The annual event uses twenty-five loads of dirt from Hannibal Parks along with sand donated by ready mix to give kids a chance to get outside and be themselves.

"Bring tools over, and run around in the sand, and bury your feet in the sand," said participant Abby Brown.

"It's really fun to see them work together, sometimes they're building sand castles, and sharing their toys so it's fun to see their faces," said Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks and Recreation.

The event is co-sponsored by Hannibal Parks and Recreation and parents as teachers.