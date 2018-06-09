Kids Get their Hands Dirty at the Big Dirt Dig - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Kids Get their Hands Dirty at the Big Dirt Dig

Posted:
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Youngsters in Hannibal Saturday got messy at the Big Dirt Dig.

The annual event uses twenty-five loads of dirt from Hannibal Parks along with sand donated by ready mix to give kids a chance to get outside and be themselves. 

"Bring tools over, and run around in the sand, and bury your feet in the sand," said participant Abby Brown.

"It's really fun to see them work together, sometimes they're building sand castles, and sharing their toys so it's fun to see their faces," said Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks and Recreation.

The event is co-sponsored by Hannibal Parks and Recreation and parents as teachers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.