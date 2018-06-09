Two-vehicle crash sends drivers to the hospital

Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Highway 24 Saturday afternoon.

In a crash report, deputies said Valerie Adam, 63, of Quincy had to slow down because of a tractor on the roadway.

Moments later, deputies said Chelsea Morrs, 26, of Quincy struck the rear of Adams vehicle, causing it to come to a rest in a bean field.

Both drivers were transported to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries.

The report said both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and both vehicles sustained moderate to major damage.

Deputies said Morss was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and was released on I-Bond, pending a court date.

Adams County EMS and Tri-Township Fire assisted on the scene.