Community remembers Rushville teen killed in car crash

Family and friends honored a Schuyler county teen and her family, a year after she was killed in a car crash.

They gathered at Schuy-Rush park in Rushville, Illinois Saturday to remember 18-year-old Payton Edwards.

It was a celebration of Payton's life and organizers hope it creates awareness about distracted driving.

Payton's mother says she was overwhelmed by the love and support that has come her way and this is really 'Paying it forward for Payton'

"It's bittersweet. It's too bad we had to suffer a loss for all of this and our closest friends to be together and support each other," said Payton's mother Cathy Edwards.

"We were best friends and like sisters. We were attached at the hip and had so many inside jokes," said Payton's best friend Melissa Coil.

Edwards said all the funds raised from the event will go to help other families that face similar situations and she plans to make this an annual event.

Payton's best friend says she is giving presentations to local schools about distracted driving. Payton would have been 19 years old in September.

To contact Melissa about her presentations email her at melissa.coil00@gmail.com