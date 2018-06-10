Pickup truck crashed into light post, sending two to the hospital

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 24, five miles west of Quincy Saturday evening.

In a crash report, troopers said the driver Todd Beatty, 52, of Geary, Oklahoma and passenger Jeffery Smith, 32, of Hoopeston, Illinois drove off the side of the roadway in their Ford F-150 and struck a light post.

Both the driver and occupant were transported to Blessing Hospital. Troopers said Beatty had moderate injuries and Smith had serious injuries.

The report said both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and the vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Palmyra Fire Department, Marion County Sheriffs Department, and Marion County Ambulance assisted on the scene.