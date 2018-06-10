Like Father, like son: Racing connects the Sears boys

It was Championship Sunday at the Quincy Grand Prix, but for Kelly and Austin Sears it was business as usual.

Kelly coached football at Macomb for more than 20 years. He still coaches softball and assists with the girls basketball programs, but his longest coaching job has been with his son both on the football field and on the track.

The Sears boys have always had an insatiable appetite for racing.



Kelly Sears said, "I was into go-karting.

It's just kind of one of those things that I'm always at the race track every weekend, that's where you're going to find me at. I've been going to race tracks from the time that I think was out of the womb.

It's just one of those things that's been a family thing forever."

And both of their passions can easily be traced back to one man.



Austin Sears said, "Well I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my Grandpa.

He loved racing, got my dad into it. Eventually pulled me into it. It definitely started with those two.

They traveled all around going watching races and it was one of my Grandpa's dreams to own a sprint car and that's what we're doing now."

After playing under his Dad as a middle linebacker in high school and being coached by his Dad on the track for nearly 20 years, Austin has learned the different sides to his father.



"I've got two people. I've got Dad and then I've got Coach Sears.

And they stay pretty separate, but at times they'll clash," explained Austin.

And as most fathers and sons tend to do, Austin and Kelly don't always see eye to eye.



Kelly said, "There's a love-hate relationship between us. He's been fired as my driver and I've put other guys in the seat of the sprint car on certain nights.

It's no different then when I had assistant coaches.

There were days that I would want to fire all my assistant coaches and we'd all get into it then that night everyone calls each other and apologizes and everybody's happy."

While the two may butt heads, it's easy to see there's much more love than hate in this relationship.

Austin and Kelly will return to the Sprint Cars following Sunday's festivities. They were unable to bring home the hardware today, but still had a great time with family and friends alike coming down for the day.