Hetzler honored at Rose Tea ceremony

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local woman was honored at this years Rose Tea ceremony Sunday afternoon.  

This year's Friend of Children Award went to Clairice Hetzler. She teaches at Quincy University, mentors new non-profit executives, and coordinates the Stephen Ministry program at First Union. 

Chaddock President and CEO Debbie Reed says Clairice has been impacting the lives of kids for many years. 

"Clairice was executive director of the Advocacy Network for children for 18 years and has done so much to help children and families very quietly but has made a huge impact and we're thrilled to be able to honor her Sunday," Reed said. 

The award recognizes those who have been a hero to children in the community.

Harry and Carlene Geisler were longtime supporters of Chaddock and other local organizations in Quincy. 

