Quincy Park Band gets ready for the summer

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A summer tradition is back for another season in Quincy.

Music filled Madison Park this evening as The Quincy Park Band held its Spring into Summer Concert.

This is the 70th concert season for the Park Band and will feature music from Broadway musicals to Dixieland to Big Band Swing.

Residents said it's an event that they just simply won't miss.

"We've been coming for years but I have a niece and her husband both play in the band so we enjoy the band, even when it's hot," Dorothy Zopf said. 

To view the entire 2018 concert schedule go to the Quincy Park Band website.

There is also information about the band and weather-related cancellations or changes. 

