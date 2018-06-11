National Park Service asks for input on trails in the Tri-States

The National Park Sevice is looking into developing more trails in the Tri-State region and is asking for input from local residents to help shape the planning process.

An effort to develop more nature trails in the Tri-States gets underway on Tuesday, June 11 and residents have an opportunity to be a part of the planning process.

The planning sessions are provided by the National Park Service's Rivers Trails and Conservation Assistance Program, and will be held in three Tri-State counties from June 11 - June 12.

On Tuesday, June 12 interested residents in Lee County are welcome to attend a meeting at the Lee County Conservation Center from 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Also on June 12th, residents in Clark County are invited to meet at the Kahoka Fire Department from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 13 Hancock County residents are invited to meet at Carthage City Hall from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

All meetings are open to the public and residents will be able to share their ideas on how to create more trail opportunities in the Tri-State region.