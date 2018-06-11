Missouri Route 154 in Ralls County temporarily closed - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Missouri Route 154 in Ralls County temporarily closed

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Missouri Department of Transportation has reported that Missouri Route 154 in Ralls County is closed in both directions between Route F and Route P.

MoDOT stated the closure was due to an overturned tractor trailer and effective at 11:20 a.m. on Monday.

MoDOT reminds drivers to obey all work zone signs and personnel. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map found at www.modot.org/northeast.

