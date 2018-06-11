Business steady at Indian Mounds Pool - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Business steady at Indian Mounds Pool

Posted:
Indian Mounds Pool has seen steady business with the rising temperatures Indian Mounds Pool has seen steady business with the rising temperatures
Indian Mounds Pool Indian Mounds Pool
Indian Mounds pool has been very busy this season Indian Mounds pool has been very busy this season
Around 200 visitors have been at the pool each day Around 200 visitors have been at the pool each day
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The heat and humidity might feel uncomfortable for most people, but for some local businesses says it brings their customers in.

Indian Mounds pool officials say they have had a good start to pool season with steady attendance since opening on Memorial Day. Around 200 people visit Indian mounds every day, officials say, and some of them are regulars.

"It's been pretty good business for us this year, just the warm weather has been drawing a lot of people out and we have awesome programs like season passes and stuff like that for families to get so it really helps for cost sake, and yeah, we've been having really good business," said Indian Mounds Manager, Devin Watson.

Indian Mounds Pool is open 7 days a week. Visit the Quincy Park District website for pool information and schedules. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.