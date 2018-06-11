Severe weather hits the Tri-States - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Severe weather hits the Tri-States

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Severe weather was moving through the Tri-States Monday afternoon. 

WGEM StormTrak Weather has been monitoring the situation and will keep you informed on-the-air, online, and on our mobile apps.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning also exists for Knox, Lewis and Shelby County in MO until 5:00 p.m.

A Flash Flood Watch will also be in effect for Scott County from 9:00 p.m. this evening until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

