Severe weather hits the Tri-States

Severe weather was moving through the Tri-States Monday afternoon.

WGEM StormTrak Weather has been monitoring the situation and will keep you informed on-the-air, online, and on our mobile apps.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning also exists for Knox, Lewis and Shelby County in MO until 5:00 p.m.

A Flash Flood Watch will also be in effect for Scott County from 9:00 p.m. this evening until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

For a complete list of active watches and warnings, click here.