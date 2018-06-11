Cole O'Donnell named new Keokuk city administrator

The city of Keokuk announced the hiring of one of the five finalist for the city administrator position on Monday.

Mayor Tom Richardson says Cole O'Donnell will be the new city administrator starting July 9.

Richardson says his experience in multiple cities was a big factor in the decision.

O'Donnell is from East Moline, Illinois but has served as an administrator in Algona, Iowa, East Moline and Dixon, Illinois and another city in Minnesota.

Richardson said O'Donnell was a top pick by multiple groups involved in the interview process and said Keokuk was a place he wanted to be.

O'Donnell replaces Aaron Burnett as city administrator. Burnett's last day is June 22. Burnett is moving to Mason City, Iowa to serve as the city administrator there next month.