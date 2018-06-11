Health officials offers way to prevent cross-contamination - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Health officials offers way to prevent cross-contamination

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A recall of pre-cut melons due to a Salmonella outbreak has The Adams County Health Department warning local residents about a dangerous mistake you can make at home.

Health officials said you should always wash your hands before handling food and and also after you have touched raw meat. Also, wipe down any surfaces and cooking utensils used to cut raw meat to prevent cross contamination.

"If you cross contaminate raw meats with fruits and vegetables that don't get cooked you're at risk for several different food borne illnesses," said Tony Dede the Adams County Health Department Environmental Health Supervisor. "Salmonella, E. Coli are just a few of those things."

Dede said if there is a question your food has been contaminated, just throw it out.

