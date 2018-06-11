Emergency officials warn about flash flooding

We saw flash flooding in the eastern part of the Tri-States on Monday and emergency managers are warning you to be careful.

The National Weather Service says there are more flash flooding related deaths than any other severe weather hazard. "Turn around, Don't Drown" is the rule The Adams County Emergency Management Agency said you should follow IF you approach a flooded roadway.

"It happens very fast," said John Simon the Emergency Management Director. "It's often a lot of times without or with very little warning. I think in some cases it catches people off guard."

"When we look at flash flooding we often see these in overnight hours," said Simon. "People maybe unfamiliar with the roadways or it's just dark and it's harder to see. So, in those type of scenarios people just need to slow down, take your time, and again if there's flowing water take an alternate route."

Simon said if you do get caught in a flooded area, get out of your vehicle quickly and get to safe ground.