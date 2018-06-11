"Fraiser" actor's auction draws big crowd

An award-winning actor's memorabilia can now be found in homes throughout the Tri-States. On Monday, the Sullivan family held an auction in honor of their famous family member, John Mahoney.

People filed into Sullivan Auctioneers near Hamilton, Illinois in hopes of walking away with some of Mahoney's personal items. The famous actor, known for his role on the NBC sitcom "Frasier," is a Quincy College graduate and taught at Western Illinois University. Now, he's being remembered through his items, that locals now own.

The bidding started and Shelby Rees said 'no more' before her father raised his hand.

"On a whim, my dad threw his hand up and was like yeah, let's get this," Rees said.

Rees now owns a photo of Mahoney and the cast of "The Drawer Boy," a play that starred Mahoney as the lead character. Rees says she's been a Frasier fan since she was little and Mahoney's local connection brought her to the auction.

"It was kind of amazing because I knew that he was from the area, but didn't realize that he was directly related to the people running this auction," Rees said. "So of course we came up here on a day off and just wanted to see what was going on."

Rees is one of many people who made their way to the Mahoney auction today in hopes of outbidding one another. Co-owner of Sullivan Auctioneers and nephew of Mahoney, says the unique items made for a great turnout.

"It's attracted so much attention because first off, it's John Mahoney's items, but then there's just some really unique and unusual collectible items," Sullivan said. "Those are the folks that are live here in the ring."

Bidding is going from $30 to $13,000 dollars, which is why this auction is giving everybody the chance to leave with some of their favorite memorabilia.

"I said wow, I would love to go to that and buy something and this is what we got," Linda Cain said.

Cain, a long-time "Frasier" fan came from Missouri to take anything that was once Mahoney's. She now owns two of more than 100 of his personal items that were up for grabs at today's auction.