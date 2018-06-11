New Antioch Baptist Church rises thanks to volunteers - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New Antioch Baptist Church rises thanks to volunteers

Posted:
Trusses being put up as volunteers work on the church. Trusses being put up as volunteers work on the church.
WGEM News Drone capturing the work from above. WGEM News Drone capturing the work from above.
Kids helping out by hammering in nails. Kids helping out by hammering in nails.
More than 150 volunteers came to town to help. More than 150 volunteers came to town to help.
Volunteers very happy with the way the church is coming along. Volunteers very happy with the way the church is coming along.
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A church that burned to the ground in Ralls County, Missouri is getting new life with the help of volunteers from several states.

Trusses are going up on the new Antioch Baptist Church, roughly 150 volunteers from several organizations are helping out.

The group Bethel Baptist Builders of Alabama is leading the charge after the church caught fire back in December 2016. 

"It's just unbelievable for us,"  Helen Linnenburger said. "It's hard to imagine people leaving their homes, giving up their vacations and coming out to do this for the Lord, it's just unbelievable. God is in it all the way."

"They take time off of work, they take their retirement, take some time off and build a church," Danny Baker, Director of Bethel Baptist Builders said. "People say, why do you do it?' We say because of the glory of God, nothing that the Bethel builders have done. It's not about us, we are just tools that he uses."

The new church will be triple the size of the old one, 20,000 square feet, and will have a modern look.

Pastor Jack Emmite hopes to move into the church this fall. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.