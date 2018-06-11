Quincy officials looking at applicants for airport director - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy officials looking at applicants for airport director

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
SkyWest airplane just landed at Quincy Regional Airport.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The search is on for a new airport director at Quincy Regional Airport. 

At Monday night's city council meeting it was announced that current director Terrance Ward will be leaving in August to return back to military duty as a pilot. His last day will be August 15. 

The city has begun a search for his replacement.

