Questions raised over spending at Tri-State Housing Summit

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Questions were raised at Monday night's city council meeting regarding who was footing the bill for a portion of last week's Tri-State Housing Summit.

Alderwoman Terri Heinecke called planning and development director Chuck Bevelheimer up to the podium where it was revealed $139 was paid to clean up an apartment, which the housing summit was showing to the public. 

Those funds were paid for by the planning and development account, meaning Quincy taxpayers ultimately paid for it. 

Alderwoman Heinecke and Alderman Tom Ernst voiced their concerns about that, leading the council to amend the finance committee report for approval. 

