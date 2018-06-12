Borrowed Time: Western-Payson's Borrowman rehab's in-time for All-Star game

Blair Borrowman had a decorated basketball career at Western-Payson.

She was the school's all-time leading scorer with more than 2,000 points, was a part of Western's first 20 win team in more than 20 years and was named the 2018 Herald -Whig player of the year. She also didn't get to finish her senior year.

Borrowman missed the latter part of her final high school season after suffering a fractured fibula in her left leg a week before regionals.

Now Borrowman has one more chance to hit the hardwood as a high schooler.

Borrowman will take part in Saturday's McDonald's Herald-Whig Classic, an all-star game between the best basketball players from Illinois and Missouri. As Borrowman gets set to take the court again, she had to re-learn to trust her instincts.



"It definitely was a little nerve racking at first when I first went up for a lay-up. I didn't know how my leg was going to feel. How it was going to react.

I was worried it was going to hurt, but once I stretched and felt pretty good I went up, exploded and it felt fine," said Borrowman.

While Borrowman has made a full recovery, if you know her that's not a real surprise.

Heading up the Illinois girls all-Stars this year is Borrowman's soon to be former coach, Elizabeth Seals and she's seen her star players talent and toughness on full display. Borrowman has gotten buckets in states where most athletes would be on the shelf for weeks.

"She actually played the whole game on a broken foot.

She broke it at the beginning of the second quarter and we just taped it really nicely and she played the rest of the game. She had about 30 points that game so we didn't think anything was really wrong.

I've seen her grow since 8th grade and I've never once seen her walk out because she's hurting too much or get out of a practice. She's always there every single day in the gym," explained Seals.

Seals said adrenaline pretty much kept Borrowman going through that contest and they didn't find out about the severity of the injury for a few more days.

This will be Borrowman's last high school game, but the second since her injury as she played in last week's IBCA All-State All-Star game.

After this weekend Borrowman will continue her playing career at Lindenwood University. You can see Borrowman and the other all-stars Saturday at Pepsi Arena with tip-off set for 5 p.m.