West Point searching for a new city administrator

After Keokuk announced a new hire on Monday for its city administrator opening, a city in northern Lee County has opened its search.

West Point, Iowa is looking for a city administrator after Gary Menke announced his retirement a couple of weeks ago.

Menke said he has spent eight years in the position and this has been in the works for a while.

Menke said the city has been receiving resumes and the city council will work the mayor in hiring a candidate.

The city hopes to hire a candidate by August 1 and Menke said he will be flexible with the transition.

He hopes to advance the waste water, Holy Trinity elementary school, and Veterans Park subdivision projects before leaving city hall.