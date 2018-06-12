West Point searching for a new city administrator - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

West Point searching for a new city administrator

Gary Menke Gary Menke
WEST POINT, Ia. (WGEM) -

After Keokuk announced a new hire on Monday for its city administrator opening, a city in northern Lee County has opened its search. 

West Point, Iowa is looking for a city administrator after Gary Menke announced his retirement a couple of weeks ago.

Menke said he has spent eight years in the position and this has been in the works for a while. 

Menke said the city has been receiving resumes and the city council will work the mayor in hiring a candidate. 

The city hopes to hire a candidate by August 1 and Menke said he will be flexible with the transition. 

He hopes to advance the waste water, Holy Trinity elementary school, and Veterans Park subdivision projects before leaving city hall. 

