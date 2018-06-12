Parson revives education board with new appointments - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Parson revives education board with new appointments

Posted:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Gov. Mike Parson has appointed two members to the State Board of Education.

The appointments, announced Tuesday, breathe new life into the group that supervises Missouri public schools after months of uncertainty.

Former Gov. Eric Greitens had stacked the board with members willing to fire the education commissioner. The effort was successful, but the move angered lawmakers who later refused to confirm Greitens' appointments, leaving the board without enough members to take action since January.

Parson appointed Peter Herschend and Carol Hallquist. Herschend is a former member of the education board and co-owns the company that runs Silver Dollar City. Hallquist, a retired president of Hallmark Cards Inc., had previously been appointed by Greitens to the state Coordinating Board for Early Childhood.

The board is scheduled to meet Thursday.

