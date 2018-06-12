Missouri counties ranked based on children needing help

The 2018 Missouri Kids Count reports Lewis and Ralls County in Missouri have some of the lowest number of children in need compared to other counties in the state.

The list ranked all 114 Missouri counties when it comes to the well-being of children. Lewis and Ralls are ranked as number four and Ralls is ranked number five. The study looked at issues like graduation rate, food insecurity and teen births.

Staff at Douglass Community Services say people are still reaching out for help. Faith Carr tells WGEM in Lewis County transportation is an issue for many families who cannot reach services and parents finding jobs and education programs are challenges Ralls County families face.

Carr added these issue can trickle down to effecting the well-being of children and they stress the importance of adults asking for help.

Tela Epley lives in Ralls County and has raised her great nieces and nephews for the past five years. Epley says the Douglass education head start program has been great for the children and once the kids came to live with her, she knew Douglass could help.

"There has been a lot of families that they have help that I've know see come through, they're are great with people, I mean if there's resources that people need or want they will make sure that you get to it," Epley said.

Douglass Community Services offers programs including a food pantry, educational programs and various supply drives.

To read the full Missouri Kids Count report click here.