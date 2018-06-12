Accused fiance murderer waves right for preliminary hearing

Fort Madison Mayor Randolph reported Friday that Ward 3 City Council Member Travis Seidel has resigned from his position on the City Council effective immediately.More >>
Two Hannibal men were arrested on methamphetamine-related charges Thursday.More >>
A man has died as a result of a stabbing on June 7 at 910 North 3rd in Quincy.More >>
A Mexico, Missouri, man who was arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Hannibal last fall is heading to prison.More >>
A Canton, Missouri, man who was charged with First Degree Murder for shooting his step-father was found not guilty Thursday.More >>
According to court records, Cory Putnam of Holliday, Missouri, was arrested earlier this week in connection with the February 22 crash that killed Heath McCall of Holliday.More >>
Commander Jay Whitaker with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony and misdemeanor charges.More >>
Police said a Quincy man was arrested Monday for Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse against a Quincy teenager.More >>
New security measures are in place after a failed escape attempt at the Marion county jail.More >>
James Addie of Mexico, Missouri, had his second court appearance on Tuesday at the Monroe County Courthouse.More >>
