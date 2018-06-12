Quincy Park District offers "Summer-Playground" for kids - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Park District offers "Summer-Playground" for kids

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Park District is offering "Summer-Playground" in Quincy parks for area children starting June 3 through July 19.

The free program is for ages five to twelve and offers supervised play at various parks around the city.

Paula Hinds is a Summer-Playground Supervisor and says, "we have three parks in the morning and three parks in the afternoon that gives the kids a chance to get away from the house, video games, to get off some energy."

The morning sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Redmon Lee Center, Bob Mays Park and Johnson Park. Also, the afternoon session will be held from 1-3 p.m. at Madison Park, Reservoir Park and South Park. Participants may choose their own location to attend.

The events are free with the exception of some Fridays. 

On Friday's the groups go on field trips that sometimes require a fee from three to five dollars.

Pre-registration is not required. For more information, email info@quincyparkdistrict.com or call the office at (217) 223-7703.

