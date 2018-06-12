State reimbursing Marion County for roadwork

The county will be reimbursed for work to almost 9 miles of gravel road

Marion County can now use tax dollars for other plans because the state is paying to maintain certain gravel roads

The state is reimbursing the county for the costs of maintaining roads that lead to conservation area access points.

It's part of a Missouri Department of Conservation's program called "CART," he County Aid Road Trust program.

Marion County is responsible for maintaining roughly 9 miles of gravel road that lead to 7 conservation area access points but now the state is covering those maintenance costs.

"Kind of a win-win situation. Better access for the conservation department where the roads are really kept up in good shape because of their extra funding they give the counties. Then for the county, we are able to get reimbursed and helps on the taxpayers. It gets some of those tax dollars that's going to the conservation department back here in Marion county." said the county's presiding commissioner, Lyndon Bode.

Bode said they will be reimbursed for 15 thousand dollars worth of work. He said that money will go into the general fund for other projects.