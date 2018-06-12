State reimbursing Marion County for roadwork - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

State reimbursing Marion County for roadwork

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
A gravel road that leads to a conservation area access point A gravel road that leads to a conservation area access point
One of 7 access points in Marion County One of 7 access points in Marion County
One of 7 conservation area access points in Marion County One of 7 conservation area access points in Marion County
One of 7 conservation area access points in Marion County One of 7 conservation area access points in Marion County
The county will be reimbursed for work to almost 9 miles of gravel road The county will be reimbursed for work to almost 9 miles of gravel road

Marion County can now use tax dollars for other plans because the state is paying to maintain certain gravel roads

The state is reimbursing the county for the costs of maintaining roads that lead to conservation area access points.

It's part of a Missouri Department of Conservation's program called "CART," he County Aid Road Trust program.

Marion County is responsible for maintaining roughly 9 miles of gravel road that lead to 7 conservation area access points but now the state is covering those maintenance costs.

"Kind of a win-win situation. Better access for the conservation department where the roads are really kept up in good shape because of their extra funding they give the counties. Then for the county, we are able to get reimbursed and helps on the taxpayers. It gets some of those tax dollars that's going to the conservation department back here in Marion county." said the county's presiding commissioner, Lyndon Bode.

Bode said they will be reimbursed for 15 thousand dollars worth of work. He said that money will go into the general fund for other projects.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.