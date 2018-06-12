Hannibal to install crosswalk signal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal to install crosswalk signal

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Maple Avenue where there are only crosswalk signs currently Maple Avenue where there are only crosswalk signs currently
Maple Avenue where there are only crosswalk signs currently Maple Avenue where there are only crosswalk signs currently
The city is installing a crosswalk signal to make it safer for kids to cross the street The city is installing a crosswalk signal to make it safer for kids to cross the street
Holy Family's play ground is across Maple avenue from the school Holy Family's play ground is across Maple avenue from the school
Holy Family's play ground is across Maple avenue from the school Holy Family's play ground is across Maple avenue from the school

School is out but the city of Hannibal is looking at ways to keep kids safe if they walk to school next year.

The city will be installing a crosswalk signal at Holy Family Catholic School which will stop traffic and allow kids to get across the street more safely.

Officials said that will help keep kids safe as they cross maple avenue to get to the playground across the street.

"There was some talk about maybe installing some gates that would be closed during the day and open up at night essentially closing maple but that's not a really good idea because we have a business right there, the shell station that requires maple street for its deliveries," said City Manager Jeff LaGarce.

The city is looking at costs of the crosswalk signals and they hope to have it installed before school starts in the fall.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.