Hannibal to install crosswalk signal

The city is installing a crosswalk signal to make it safer for kids to cross the street

School is out but the city of Hannibal is looking at ways to keep kids safe if they walk to school next year.

The city will be installing a crosswalk signal at Holy Family Catholic School which will stop traffic and allow kids to get across the street more safely.

Officials said that will help keep kids safe as they cross maple avenue to get to the playground across the street.



"There was some talk about maybe installing some gates that would be closed during the day and open up at night essentially closing maple but that's not a really good idea because we have a business right there, the shell station that requires maple street for its deliveries," said City Manager Jeff LaGarce.

The city is looking at costs of the crosswalk signals and they hope to have it installed before school starts in the fall.