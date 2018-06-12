Quincy Public School universal school supply list

For Quincy elementary school parents, back to school shopping just got a lot easier.



Quincy Public School announced its first universal supply list for kindergarten through fifth grade.



The lists include all of the basic needs for students and is meant to help the transition to the new Quincy elementary school simpler.

"We compiled the data and minimized the list so that it would be something that would be easy for schools to communicate and easy for parents to gather," said Quincy Public School Director of Student Services Carol Frericks.

The universal school supply list can be found here.

Class begins August 23rd

